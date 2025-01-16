Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,058 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

