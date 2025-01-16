Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Short Interest Down 26.8% in December

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 578,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Varex Imaging Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Varex Imaging by 2,384.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

