Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 11,107 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

