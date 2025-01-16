Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.31, but opened at $9.10. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 11,107 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDRX
Veradigm Stock Performance
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.