Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 27,324,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 53,838,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Versarien Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of £745,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

About Versarien

(Get Free Report)

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.