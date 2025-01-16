Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lessened by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 3.3% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 101.4% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Visa by 79.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.92.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $316.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $321.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

