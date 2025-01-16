VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.98 and traded as high as $5.09. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 43,051 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $86.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 102.62% and a net margin of 90.84%.

VOC Energy Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.17%. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of VOC Energy Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

