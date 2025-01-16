Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN) Short Interest Update

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the December 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Volcon Stock Down 2.3 %
VLCN opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Volcon has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $5,889.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.
Volcon Company Profile
