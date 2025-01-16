Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 10.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNT. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

