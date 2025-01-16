Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IHD traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. 181,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,311. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.