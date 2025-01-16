VP (LON:VP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.99 ($7.67) and traded as low as GBX 555.47 ($6.80). VP shares last traded at GBX 570 ($6.98), with a volume of 1,503 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($11.63) target price on shares of VP in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get VP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VP

VP Price Performance

VP Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 574.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 626.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.29. The stock has a market cap of £224.92 million, a PE ratio of -4,384.62 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30,000.00%.

VP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for construction and housebuilding sites; rental of tools and specialist products to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners; and rental of safety, survey, communication, and test and measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.