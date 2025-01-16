Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Increased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $96.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,054,909.80. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $2,411,175.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,238,881.91. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,347 shares of company stock worth $12,311,491. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

