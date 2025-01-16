Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a market cap of $252.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $46.12 and a one year high of $78.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.26%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.