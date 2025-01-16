West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 422 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $294.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $233.43 and a 1-year high of $302.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

