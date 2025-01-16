West Financial Advisors LLC Has $105,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after buying an additional 153,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,163,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36,239 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,889,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,269,000 after acquiring an additional 121,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,785,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $129.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $109.47 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.99.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

