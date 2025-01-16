West Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

West Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.8% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $671,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $581,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 508,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 94,679 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $197.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.06. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

