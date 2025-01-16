Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDC. Bank of America cut their price target on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 5,308,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,858,861. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 30,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $2,092,463.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,208,417.98. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $139,390.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,723.52. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,107 shares of company stock worth $7,768,381 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

