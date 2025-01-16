Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Increased to Outperformer at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

WY stock opened at $29.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4,884.2% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 140.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

