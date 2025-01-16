Winch Advisory Services LLC Purchases 372 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $206.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $222.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.