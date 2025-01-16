Winch Advisory Services LLC Sells 780 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Winch Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 299.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 31,528 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 257,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,998,000 after purchasing an additional 94,534 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $993,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.05 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

