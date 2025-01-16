WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $108.11 and traded as low as $106.02. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $107.71, with a volume of 262,375 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,857,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 238,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 209,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,678,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 171,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 15,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9,982.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 117,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 116,196 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

