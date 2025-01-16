Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Shares Down 12.6% – What’s Next?

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.75 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 3,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia.

