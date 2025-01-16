Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.15. 103,353 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 110,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Yatsen Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $313.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the third quarter worth $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 50.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 122,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 41,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.