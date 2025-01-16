YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ) Plans Dividend of $0.39

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:YQQQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3873 per share on Friday, January 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YQQQ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. YieldMax Short N100 Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

