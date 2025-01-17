0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $836,234.70 and approximately $178.62 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.

0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

0xBitcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

