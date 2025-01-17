1,200 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 47.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,992,000 after buying an additional 1,108,963 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,794,000 after acquiring an additional 103,559 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,850,000. Finally, Avala Global LP boosted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avala Global LP now owns 423,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,614,000 after purchasing an additional 73,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $200.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.84. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $58.87 and a 52-week high of $202.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.15. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

