123,624 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,929,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NCP Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.00. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

