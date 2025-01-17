1,473 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,301,000 after buying an additional 275,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Elevance Health from $593.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.53.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $384.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $468.73. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.