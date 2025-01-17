1,635 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Retireful LLC

Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after acquiring an additional 78,305 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $363.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 712.52, a PEG ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

