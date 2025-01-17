180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in December

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 160,800 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATNF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. 180 Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $17.75.
About 180 Life Sciences
