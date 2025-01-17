18,188 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 393,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000.

PULS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.68. 115,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,393,166. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

