18,601 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,306,000 after buying an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.02, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bashir Ruzwana sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $833,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,510.74. This trade represents a 66.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.