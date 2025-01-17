2,023 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 6,855.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035,679 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Cencora by 136.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 641,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,623,000 after purchasing an additional 370,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 338,452 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cencora by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,077,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after purchasing an additional 308,773 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cencora by 21.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,638,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,771,000 after buying an additional 292,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE COR opened at $240.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.72. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $253.27. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Cencora from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.60.
In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total transaction of $12,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at $79,670,111.29. This represents a 13.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total transaction of $383,792.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,696 shares of company stock worth $22,862,734 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
