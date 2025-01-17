20,691 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. American Trust boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.84.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ZS opened at $187.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -750.20 and a beta of 0.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.20.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

