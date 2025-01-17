28,115 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,509,000. Equinix makes up approximately 0.8% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 302.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 89,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 398,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,111,000 after buying an additional 398,494 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after buying an additional 344,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after buying an additional 203,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 314,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,133,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total transaction of $1,456,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total value of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,398 shares of company stock worth $7,906,218 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX opened at $919.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 82.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $941.51 and a 200-day moving average of $874.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 153.65%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $976.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

