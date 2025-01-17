28,892 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC) Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 96,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 780.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,519,000 after purchasing an additional 846,752 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of UDEC stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

