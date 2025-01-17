29,488 Shares in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Paymentus by 550.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 1,569.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Paymentus in the third quarter worth about $132,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY opened at $30.20 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 34,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $1,280,401.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 97,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,478. This trade represents a 25.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAY. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Paymentus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $23.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

