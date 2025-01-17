31,113 Shares in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Acquired by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 31,113 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 62,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

MRCY opened at $42.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

