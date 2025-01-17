4,189 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $1.0139 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

