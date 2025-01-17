42-coin (42) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.99

42-coin (42) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $49,284.58 or 0.47010846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $17.99 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.68 or 0.00128462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00009310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00014081 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000193 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000021 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 190.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

Buying and Selling 42-coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

