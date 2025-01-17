ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Update

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKYF remained flat at $18.91 during trading on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.91.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

ABC-Mart,Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.