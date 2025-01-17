abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 6.78

abrdn Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 16th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.78 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.55. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asian Income Fund Price Performance

AAIF stock traded down GBX 0.61 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.39 ($2.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 193 ($2.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($2.80). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 220.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £353.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 808.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at abrdn Asian Income Fund

In other news, insider Ian Cadby bought 8,000 shares of abrdn Asian Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of £17,840 ($21,827.97). Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About abrdn Asian Income Fund

Targeting the income and growth potential of Asia’s most compelling and sustainable companies.

