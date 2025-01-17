Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $6.04. 669,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,503,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADPT

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.