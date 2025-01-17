AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in December

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the December 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.94. AddLife AB has a twelve month low of C$7.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.94.

AddLife AB (publ) Company Profile

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

