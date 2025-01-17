Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 418.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $124.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $184.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

