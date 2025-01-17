Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.87 and last traded at $59.25. Approximately 143,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 109,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Advantest to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantest Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductors, component test system products, and mechatronics related products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics Related Business; and Services, Support and Others.

