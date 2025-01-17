Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Price Target Lowered to $20.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Afya in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

Afya Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,089. Afya has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Afya by 41.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 336,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Afya by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the third quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Afya by 19.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

