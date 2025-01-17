AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

AGCO has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AGCO has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AGCO to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

AGCO opened at $100.00 on Friday. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $84.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.40). AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

