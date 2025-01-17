Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,035,900 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the December 15th total of 6,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.8 days.

Air Canada Stock Down 1.6 %

ACDVF stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

