Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,610,000 after buying an additional 1,113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.53. 494,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,981. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $85.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,525,022. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock valued at $150,523,585. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

