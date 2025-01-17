Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN) Insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee Purchases 4,000,000 Shares

Aldoro Resources Limited (ASX:ARN – Get Free Report) insider Liqun(Quinn) Lee acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,180,000.00 ($732,919.25).

Aldoro Resources Price Performance

About Aldoro Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aldoro Resources Limited operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Australia. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Narndee Project located in Western Australia. It also holds interest in The Kameelburg Project is located in Namibia, Southwest Africa; holds interest in Niobe Rb-Li Project located in Western Australia; and holds interest in Wyemandoo critical metal pegmatite project located in Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldoro Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldoro Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.